Man Accused of Stabbing at a Wawa is Arrested | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Man Accused of Stabbing at a Wawa is Arrested

By Megan Holmes

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Lumberton Police Department
    Wade Daniels

    Wade Daniels was arrested earlier today for stabbing a man at a Wawa on Route 38.

    Daniels, 38, and a man from Westhampton, age 30, were fighting on May 27 at almost 11 p.m. outside a Wawa when Daniels pulled out a knife. Police arrived at the scene but Daniels had fled before the officers came.

    The victim was taken to a local Trauma Center and is said to be in stable condition.

    This morning the Lumberton Police Department arrested Daniels without incident. He is at the Burlington County Jail awaiting his first appearance.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Detective Division at 609-267-1111x119 or 121.


    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices