Man Accused of Stabbing at a Wawa is Arrested

Wade Daniels was arrested earlier today for stabbing a man at a Wawa on Route 38.

Daniels, 38, and a man from Westhampton, age 30, were fighting on May 27 at almost 11 p.m. outside a Wawa when Daniels pulled out a knife. Police arrived at the scene but Daniels had fled before the officers came.

The victim was taken to a local Trauma Center and is said to be in stable condition.

This morning the Lumberton Police Department arrested Daniels without incident. He is at the Burlington County Jail awaiting his first appearance.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lumberton Police Detective Division at 609-267-1111x119 or 121.



