Trump Cakes Stir Controversy in Delaware County

Make America Great Again cakes drew strong reaction from supporters and opponents of the incoming president.

They're red, white and blue and causing a ruckus among customers of a small bakery in Prospect Park, Pa.

The store's cap-shaped cakes emblazoned with just four words - Make America Great Again - have arrived in time for President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration, but not everyone who walks into Traub's Bakery is happy to see these particular sweets.

"I got a private message from someone saying that they will never shop here again," said Deneen Ciancaglini, senior cake decorator.

More than 1,000 people have commented on Facebook since the bakery unveiled its latest design Tuesday. The posts range from enthusiasm to vitriol.



It's not uncommon for the shop to commemorate special occassions, such as Christmas, the Super Bowl and even Pope Francis' visit, but this one is drawing more attention that usual.



"We haven't even been able to keep up with it," Ciancaglini said. "We just don't respond."

Despite the controversial design, Traub's has already sold more than 100 cakes and baked 200 more in anticipation. The area, located in Delaware County, was evenly split during the election, with 1,518 people voting for Hillary Clinton and 1,520 people voting for Trump, according to official election results. In November, Traub's Bakery made cookies for both mainstream candidates and even included a third option that read "Not Voting for Trump or Clinton."

"Some people say we're not making a political statement and we're not," Ciancaglini said. "We're selling a product like we do 365 days a year."

