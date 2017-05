Jay-Z is looking no further than himself for headlining duties at this year's Budweiser Made in America festival along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. The Hip-Hop icon joins The Chainsmokers and J. Cole atop the lineup for the annual Labor Day weekend festival.

Thousands of people are enjoying the sights and sounds of the Made In America Festival in Philadelphia. NBC10's Lauren Mayk has highlights from the two day event and reactions from festival attendees enjoying the weather.