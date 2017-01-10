File photo of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. speaking before crowd of 25,000 Selma To Montgomery, Alabama civil rights marchers, in front of Montgomery, Alabama state capital building. On March 25, 1965 in Montgomery, Alabama.

Over 30 organizations will team up to march against ‘right wing extremism’ in Philadelphia on Martin Luther King Day.

The ensemble-- also known as the MLK D.A.R.E Coalition-- announced on Facebook that they will gather at 6th and Market streets on Monday, Jan 16 at 11:00 a.m for the “March for a Better America.” Marchers will then head south to Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church for a public demonstration at noon.

Some of the groups who will march include the Pennsylvania chapter of Black Lives Matter, Philadelphians Organized to Witness, Empower & Rebuild (P.O.W.E.R), Philadelphia Student Union, Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, Black Clergy of Philadelphia, and many more.

As the nation prepares for Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration the same week, MLK D.A.R.E Coalition said in a statement the march will protest the "ascension of right wing extremism into the highest levels of American public life."

Several protests and demonstrations are also slated to take place in Philadelphia during inauguration week, including a march for women’s rights scheduled for the day after Trump’s inauguration.

For more information on the “March for Better America," click here.