Officials are searching for a police impersonator who pulled over a woman in Lower Saucon Township.

On January 26 around 5:15 p.m. a woman was stopped on North Mountain Drive at Broadhead Ct. by a man impersonating a police officer, investigators said. The suspect approached the driver side and told the woman she had a brake light that was out. When the woman said she did not the man replied that she did.

The woman then said, “If I have a brake light out then you have a head light out.” Investigators say the man looked back and then said, “We’re even.” He then returned to his vehicle and sped off.

The suspect is described as a white male in his early to mid-30s with a mustache and goatee. He was wearing a long sleeve black or blue shirt with a badge on the left chest area. He was also driving a white unmarked SUV with a red/blue emergency light on the dashboard and a Pennsylvania registration plate. Investigators also say the driver side headlight was out.

If you have any information on the man’s identity, please call Lower Saucon Police at 610-317-6110 or South Whitehall Police at 610-398-0337.