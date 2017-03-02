With pictures of overdoses gripping the internet, there's a new focus on addiction in our world. Now, the U.S. Surgeon General says addiction is an "epidemic." (Published Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016)

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s teamed up with a suburban Philadelphia police department for a new program for low-level drug offenders in hopes of preventing at-risk young people from becoming full-blown drug addicts.

The partnership between Montco DA Kevin Steele’s office and Lower Providence Township police offers an opt-in, voluntary program for non-violent drug offenders between 18 and 26 years of age with hopes of preventing escalated drug addiction.

"The drug epidemic we are facing is widespread across Montgomery County and overdose deaths are growing. We cannot simply arrest our way out of this epidemic," Steele said. "Fighting it requires innovative approaches on multiple fronts to try to stem the progression from low-level drug use to heroin use and a potential overdose down the road. Our hope is that this program will save young people from going down that path and protect their futures."

The program would be available to people caught with a small amount of illegal drugs without previous arrests or who were convicted of underage drinking, minor drug cases or minor theft charges, Steele’s office said. During the program, the young person’s criminal case will be put on the hold and he or she won’t face arrest and processing, Steele said.

The Drug Education and Abuse Program (DEAP) will feature four elements:

An introductory meeting with police representative Lt. Mike Jackson, Deputy District Attorney Samantha Cauffman and Magisterial District Judge Cathleen Rebar; a drug and alcohol assessment and a presentation on drug use and addiction from professionals in the addiction field and former addicts; a presentation on the medical consequences of drug use by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office; and several hours of observation at the Montgomery County Drug Court.

While in the DEAP program, participants must remain drug and arrest free for 6 months and face random drug testing, authorities said.

Authorities estimate that about 10 criminal cases a month in Lower Providence – which includes Audubon, Trooper, Eagleville and parts of Collegeville – will qualify for DEAP.

"Our hope is to provide at-risk young adults with the knowledge and desire to avoid future drug use or drug addiction," said Police Chief Stanley Turtle.