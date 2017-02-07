Coyote Spotted in Backyard in Lower Merion

Officials are warning Lower Merion residents after a coyote was spotted in a backyard.

The animal was spotted last Friday running through the backyard of a home towards N. Wynnewood Avenue in the Narberth Borough near the border of Lower Merion Township.

A coyote is a medium-sized predator that thrives in suburban, urban and rural areas. They typically eat whatever food is naturally available including small animals, birds, insects, fruits, garbage, pet food, birdseed and compost.

Pet owners are advised to keep their cats indoors and their dogs under control during the day and in secured kennels or indoors at night.

Coyotes are normally shy and elusive. If you spot the animal however, avoid it and call the Lower Merion Police Department at 610-649-1000 or 911.