A day after a patient attempted to kill himself inside a South Jersey emergency room, the hospital said it was immediately improving its security in hopes of preventing future shootings inside its facility.

Camden County investigators had yet to get a chance Thursday to talk to the 72-year-old man who shot himself in the head after bringing a gun to the treatment area of Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center along Haddon Avenue in Camden Wednesday morning, said Camden County Spokesman Dan Keashen.

The hospital currently has no metal detectors, Lourdes said in a statement to NBC10.

"We are implementing enhanced security measures immediately on all of our campuses," the statement said. "We are also developing a long-term plan to enhance security through thoughtful policies and procedures."

The Emergency Department remained open as the hospital says it alerted patients and visitors of the incident.

The man remained in critical condition Thursday, said the hospital.

"No staff, patients or visitors were in danger," the hospital said.

Camden County police continued to investigate the incident Thursday and no charges were filed.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.