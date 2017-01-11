A patient attempted to shoot and kill himself inside a South Jersey emergency room Wednesday morning.

The 72-year-old man pulled out a gun and shot himself in the head while in the treatment area of the Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center along Haddon Avenue in Camden around 8:10 a.m., said a prepared statement from the hospital.

Doctors listed the man in critical condition, said the hospital.

"No staff, patients or visitors were in danger," said the hospital

The Emergency Department remained open as the hospital says it alerted patients and visitors of the incident.

"Pastoral Care is being offered to any patient or visitor who may need counseling," said the hospital. "Staff are being offered counseling through our employee assistance program."

Camden County police would investigate the incident.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.