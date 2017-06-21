Beaten Woman Found Dead in Family's Swimming Pool | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Beaten Woman Found Dead in Family's Swimming Pool

By Dan Stamm

    A woman beaten to death was found in her backyard swimming pool over the weekend.

    The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office called the death of Michelle Long a homicide after the county medical examiner ruled the 47-year-old woman died of blunt force trauma.

    Long's body was found Saturday at her home, which is located on the cul-de-sac of Forrest Court in Woolwich Township, prosecutors said.

    Officials did not release information on a possible suspect.

