A 7-year-old was hailed as a hero by police and EMS in one Burlington County town after he called 9-1-1 and helped emergency responders find his home, where the boy's mother was suffering from a breathing problem. Rocco Regalbuto, of Evesham, waited on the phone until police and EMS arrived Thursday to save Rocco's mother, Danielle. Police officers in the township rewarded Rocco.