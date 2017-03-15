Five local police officers who survived being shot in the line of duty are among the 29 law enforcement members being honored Wednesday night during a ceremony in Northeast Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police Sergeant Sylvia Young, University of Pennsylvania Police Officer Ed Miller, Folcroft Police Officer Christopher Dorman, Philadelphia Police Officer Jesse Hartnett and Philadelphia Police Officer James McCullough are all honorees during ASIS International’s Philadelphia Chapter 19th annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Night. The event began at 7:15 p.m. at FOP Lodge #5 on Caroline Road.

Sergeant Young was shot eight times while inside her patrol car in West Philadelphia during an ambush shooting back on September 16, 2016. Officer Miller was also shot in the hip and leg after he confronted the gunman who later died in a shootout with responding officers.

Officer Dorman was shot seven times in June of 2016 by an alleged drug dealer.

Officer Hartnett was shot three times while sitting in his patrol car during an ambush attack on January 7, 2016 in West Philadelphia while Officer McCullough was shot in the leg while arresting carjacking suspects on April 17, 2016.

“This year’s tribute dinner will no doubt be one of the most emotionally charged events that ASIS International in Philadelphia has ever held,” said John Russell, chairman of the event and a project manager for Allied Universal in Philadelphia. “As a former Philadelphia police officer, I know the feeling of terror and desperation that grips a police officer when facing the barrel of a gun. Our hats are off to each of the officers who came through their ordeals when they put their lives on the line for all of us.”

ASIS International is an organization for security professionals, with more than 38,000 members worldwide.