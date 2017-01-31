Social Media Threat Leads to NJ School Lockdown

An hours-long lockdown at Linden High School in New Jersey has been lifted after authorities searched the school following a threat posted to social media.

The school was put on lockdown for more than four hours Tuesday after authorities said they had received information about an Instagram post containing a direct threat to the school at about 9 a.m.

Officers from both Linden and surrounding towns searched the school, and students reported sitting on the floor waiting during the lockdown hours.

Officials said the lockdown was lifted at about 1 p.m., however a heavy police presence remained at the scene scene. School officials implemented an early dismissal, but after-school activities will proceed as scheduled.

Linden Chief of Police Jonathan Parham said the investigation was still "very active."

"For that reason we will not comment as to the specifics of the case other than to say have conducted a thorough search of the school and are confident that the students and faculty are safe," he said.

The public school on Saint Georges Avenue serves more than 1,700 students in grades 9-12.