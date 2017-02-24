Spring season for baseball players means new cleats, helmets and gloves.

But for the New Castle Little League team in New Castle, Del., improved uniforms and scoreboards are not available because of a billing error made by a local electric company, who has been under-billing the team for lighting for more than 12 years.

Now the team owes $17,000, which is one-third of the league’s annual operating budget.

The electric company admits an error was made on their part.

“Electric was still used, it just was not billed. The electric still needs to be paid for," said Pamela Patone from New Castle Municipal Services.

The team is celebrating its 51st year, and has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the bill. Money will go towards "safety and aesthetic improvements" for its facilities.

"Even though the electric provider is willing to spread our repayment plan over a few years, this will be a serious burden for us," the team said on its crowdfunding page.

The league is also investing in LED lighting to save money.