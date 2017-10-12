'Life is Crazy': Jon Dorenbos Gives Thanks on Instagram One Month After Heart Surgery - NBC 10 Philadelphia
OLY-PHILLY

'Life is Crazy': Jon Dorenbos Gives Thanks on Instagram One Month After Heart Surgery

By Brian X. McCrone

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    'Life is Crazy': Jon Dorenbos Gives Thanks on Instagram One Month After Heart Surgery
    CSNPhilly.com
    Even on honeymoon, Jon Dorenbos performs wild magic trick with coin

    Former Eagle Jon Dorenbos became a fan favorite in Philadelphia for his big smiles and locker room magic.

    Then he captured the entire country's imagination with his sleights of hand and great life story during a second-place finish on "America's Got Talent."

    So, of course, he had everyone rooting for him when he found out he needed open heart surgery a couple months ago. On Thursday, he posted photos from his days after the operation at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. It marked one month since he had the critical surgery.

     

    One month ago today I underwent emergency open heart surgery. My wife never left my side. She held my hand every step of the way. Life is crazy. One min I was a professional athlete, the next min I was fighting for my life. The video in this collage shows how the simplest things in life we sometimes take for granted. May we all be thankful for the beautiful people and world that surround us every day. To the UPENN Cardiac Care Nurses (Silver10) you all are #Saints - thank you! You make this world a better place. #SpecialPeople - Dr Bavaria, whom performed my surgery, I love you man!! You are a genius. You are an artist. You are a savant. Thank you for making valve replacement and aortic aneurysms your thing!! You are the best in the world for a reason. This world is a better place with you in it #ImAlive #goodDay

    A post shared by Jon Dorenbos (@jondorenbos) on

    Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 51 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices