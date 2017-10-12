Former Eagle Jon Dorenbos became a fan favorite in Philadelphia for his big smiles and locker room magic.

Then he captured the entire country's imagination with his sleights of hand and great life story during a second-place finish on "America's Got Talent."

So, of course, he had everyone rooting for him when he found out he needed open heart surgery a couple months ago. On Thursday, he posted photos from his days after the operation at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. It marked one month since he had the critical surgery.