Pennsylvania Wants You To License Your Dog

By Roy Aguilar

    A golden retriever.

    Attention Pennsylvania dog owners: are your pets licensed?

    According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA), all dogs three months or older must be licensed by Jan. 1 of each year. 

    An annual dog license costs $8.50 and a lifetime license goes for $51.50.

    Spayed or neutered dogs cost less to license -- with $6.50 being the annual fee and the lifetime fee $31.50. Discounts are also available to owners who are older adults or have disabilities.

    Owners of unlicensed dogs could be fined up to $300 plus court costs.

    Dog licenses can help identify and locate a lost dog, PDA said. 

    The fees help keep shelters running and fund PDA's Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement.

    To apply for a dog license, click here.

