Attention Pennsylvania dog owners: are your pets licensed?
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA), all dogs three months or older must be licensed by Jan. 1 of each year.
An annual dog license costs $8.50 and a lifetime license goes for $51.50.
Spayed or neutered dogs cost less to license -- with $6.50 being the annual fee and the lifetime fee $31.50. Discounts are also available to owners who are older adults or have disabilities.
Owners of unlicensed dogs could be fined up to $300 plus court costs.
Dog licenses can help identify and locate a lost dog, PDA said.
The fees help keep shelters running and fund PDA's Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement.
To apply for a dog license, click here.
Published 2 hours ago