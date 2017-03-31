Attention Pennsylvania dog owners: are your pets licensed?

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA), all dogs three months or older must be licensed by Jan. 1 of each year.

An annual dog license costs $8.50 and a lifetime license goes for $51.50.

Spayed or neutered dogs cost less to license -- with $6.50 being the annual fee and the lifetime fee $31.50. Discounts are also available to owners who are older adults or have disabilities.

Owners of unlicensed dogs could be fined up to $300 plus court costs.

Dog licenses can help identify and locate a lost dog, PDA said.

The fees help keep shelters running and fund PDA's Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement.

To apply for a dog license, click here.

