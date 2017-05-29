Man Commits Lewd Act in Front of 2 Girls Inside NJ Library: Police | NBC 10 Philadelphia
By David Chang

    Hamilton Township Police
    Mitchell Richtman

    Police say the two girls spotted Mitchell Richtman, 26, committing a lewd act between two rows of bookshelves at the Hamilton Township Public Library on 1 Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr. Way in Hamilton, New Jersey Tuesday.

    Police arrested Richtman as he was leaving the library through a basement door around 7:20 p.m. that night, according to investigators.

    Richtman, of East Windsor, New Jersey, is charged with criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

