Lehigh Valley Zoo Safely Recaptures Escaped Bobcat

Workers at the Lehigh Valley Zoo safely recaptured a bobcat that escaped her exhibit Saturday.

The female bobcat, named Shishka, managed to squeeze out of her natural exhibit through a barrier surrounding a tree growing inside, zoo officials said. Staff members issued a “code red” and ushered visitors at the zoo to a safe location. Zoo workers then safely recaptured Shishka within 50 feet of her enclosure.

The bobcat was taken to the zoo veterinary facility for an evaluation. They determined she was not injured.

Officials say Shishka’s exhibit will undergo an inspection and safety check.