Gunman Kills Man, Injures Woman at Lehigh Township Home

Police are searching for a gunman who killed a man and injured his wife at a Northampton County home Wednesday night.

Investigators say the shooting occurred at a home on the 500 block of Longacre Drive in Lehigh Township. Neighbors told NBC10 they heard the sound of people fighting around 6:30 p.m.

“I was home alone. My dog was barking like crazy,” said Casey Overholt. “We started hearing a woman screaming.”

When police arrived at the home, they found an unresponsive 61-year-old man who died from gunshot wounds. The man’s wife was also injured and taken to the hospital. Police have not yet revealed her condition.

Police have released few details regarding what led to the incident, only saying that the gunman drove off in a truck after the shooting. Investigators say they’re fairly confident they know the area where the shooter is but they are still searching for him. State Police have been searching in the area of Bushkill Township. They did not release the suspect’s identity or description.

Despite the active search, police don’t believe there is a larger threat to the public.

Police spent hours at the scene of the shooting collecting evidence.

“I had people scared texting me asking if we’re okay,” said Kelsea Weber, a neighbor. “Because you just would never hear it in a small town like this.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.