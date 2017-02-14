Firefighters Battle Massive Fire at Former Hotel in Lehigh County | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY

Firefighters Battle Massive Fire at Former Hotel in Lehigh County

Officials say at least one person was trapped inside the three-story building but was rescued by responding firefighters.

By David Chang

    Firefighters rescued at least one person from a large fire at an old hotel turned into a home in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Tuesday night.

    (Published 10 minutes ago)

    At least one person was rescued during a massive fire at a former hotel that was turned into a home in Lehigh County Tuesday night.

    The 2-alarm fire started at the old Rockdale Hotel on 1806 Rockdale Road in North Whitehall Township around 6:45 p.m. Officials say at least one person was trapped inside the three-story building but was rescued by responding firefighters. They have not yet revealed the victim’s condition.

    The building was once a hotel but was later turned into a home.

    This story is developing. Check back for updates.

