Firefighters rescued at least one person from a large fire at an old hotel turned into a home in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Tuesday night.

Firefighters Battle Fire at Old Hotel Turned Into Home in Lehigh County

At least one person was rescued during a massive fire at a former hotel that was turned into a home in Lehigh County Tuesday night.

The 2-alarm fire started at the old Rockdale Hotel on 1806 Rockdale Road in North Whitehall Township around 6:45 p.m. Officials say at least one person was trapped inside the three-story building but was rescued by responding firefighters. They have not yet revealed the victim’s condition.

The building was once a hotel but was later turned into a home.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.