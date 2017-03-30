FBI Recovers Norman Rockwell Painting Taken From South Jersey Home in 1976: Report | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Lunch Break

A little mind candy for the middle of your day

FBI Recovers Norman Rockwell Painting Taken From South Jersey Home in 1976: Report

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP
    This Sept. 27, 2014 photo shows visitors admiring Norman Rockwell's "Rosie the Riveter" at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Ark. another of Rockwell's pieces, "Lazybones," turned up this week, more than 40 years after being stolen.

    The FBI has reportedly recovered a 1919 Norman Rockwell painting stolen more than 40 years ago from a New Jersey home.

    The painting, sometimes called "Lazybones" or "Boy Asleep with Hoe," graced the cover of the Sept. 6, 1919, edition of the Saturday Evening Post. The oil-on-canvas piece was among several items taken during a 1976 break-in in Cherry Hill, a Philadelphia suburb.

    Susan Murta tells The Philadelphia Inquirer the FBI did a great job. She last saw the painting in her parents' home in 1976. Her parents are deceased.

    Craziest Food Heists: Nabisco Cookies, CrackersCraziest Food Heists: Nabisco Cookies, Crackers

    An Inquirer story last year said the owner forked over $75 for it after accidentally damaging the painting with a pool cue in 1954. It's now believed worth more than $1 million.

    It's not clear how the painting was recovered.

    Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC10 Philadelphia anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices