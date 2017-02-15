South Jersey-based Burlington Coat Factory is reportedly the latest retailer to quietly remove Ivanka Trump's line of products from its website.
Multiple reports say roughly a dozen items from the First Daughter's brand disappeared from the Burlington, New Jersey, company's online offerings on Friday, though it is unclear if its brick-and-mortar locations are still selling them.
The retailer has yet to issue a news release related to any decisions made on its offerings.
To read the full article, click here.
For more business news, visit Philadelphia Business Journal.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago