Latest Retailer to Drop Ivanka Trump Brand: Burlington Coat Factory | NBC 10 Philadelphia
By Alison Burdo Philadelphia Business Journal

    South Jersey-based Burlington Coat Factory is reportedly the latest retailer to quietly remove Ivanka Trump's line of products from its website.

    Multiple reports say roughly a dozen items from the First Daughter's brand disappeared from the Burlington, New Jersey, company's online offerings on Friday, though it is unclear if its brick-and-mortar locations are still selling them.

    The retailer has yet to issue a news release related to any decisions made on its offerings.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago
