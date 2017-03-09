Police in Chester County arrested a woman accused of swindling elderly people in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department announced Thursday that they had arrested April Lynn Parks, 52, a day earlier after being tipped off that she was at a business along Enterprise Drive in East Goshen Township, Pennsylvania.

An indictment claims that Parks was operated a business in Nevada that was supposed to care for elderly people and people with disabilities. Parks faces one felony count of racketeering, 33 felony counts of theft, 19 felony counts of exploitation of an older person, 18 felony counts of exploitation of and older person/vulnerable person, nine felony counts of theft, 74 felony counts of offering false instruments for filing or record and 58 felony counts of perjury in Nevada, police said.

Parks was arraigned in Chester County and sent to jail on $500,000 bail as she awaited extradition to Clark County, Nevada, police said.

Police didn't reveal what Parks was doing in Chester County.