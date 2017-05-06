Large Water Main Break in Trenton Floods Neighborhood

Seven hours after a 24-inch water main burst early Saturday in Trenton, New Jersey, emergency officials still had yet to reach the source, police said.

Water flooded the neighborhood surrounding Garfield and Walnut avenues shortly after midnight, police said, quickly rising to the bumpers of nearby cars.

Residents in neighboring Hamilton Township, a few blocks away from the break reported low water pressure. The Trenton Water Works utility services the city and surrounding towns.

By 7:30 a.m., water and emergency officials were still attempting to reach the source of the flood.