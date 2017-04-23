2.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Lancaster County: USGS | NBC 10 Philadelphia
2.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Lancaster County: USGS

By David Chang and Nick Cohen

    AFP/Getty Images
    Seismograph generic photo

    A small earthquake hit Lancaster County, Pennsylvania late Sunday afternoon.

    The 2.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 4:49 p.m. in the Lancaster-Millersville area, according to a spokesperson with the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

    "The vibration was felt north to Manheim and south to Pequea," the spokesperson told NBC10. "An earthquake of this magnitude can happen anywhere in the world. Not much damage associated with this magnitude as it is the equivalent of a passing truck."

    The last earthquake to hit the Lancaster County area was a 1.6 magnitude quake in January of 2014, according to the spokesperson.

    No major damage has been reported though emergency crews are responding to several areas for possible gas leaks, according to Lancaster Online.

    Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago
