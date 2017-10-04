2 Men Abduct and Rape Woman at State Park in Bucks County - NBC 10 Philadelphia
2 Men Abduct and Rape Woman at State Park in Bucks County

If you have any information on the incident or suspects, please call the Pennsylvania State Police Dublin Station at 215-249-9191.

By David Chang

    Two men grabbed a woman who was visiting a fishing pier in Bucks County, forced her into a vehicle and then raped her before fleeing the scene.

    The woman told police she was at the Nockamixon State Park fishing pier in Haycock Township Monday around 5 p.m. Suddenly two men grabbed her and forced her into a silver 4-door sedan, believed to be a Honda Civic.
    The woman was taken to another area of the State Park where she was sexually assaulted, police said.

    The first suspect is described as a white male with a normal build between the ages of 20 and 25 standing 6-feet with short brown hair and clean shaven. He was wearing a black V-neck t-shirt and baggy blue jeans at the time of the reported rape.

    The second suspect is described as a white male with a normal build between the ages of 20 and 25 standing 5-foot-8 with short blonde hair and a small mustache. He was last seen wearing a red Under Armour t-shirt with the words “Under Armour" spelled out in white lettering, baggy blue jeans, and a red and gray snapback styled hat.

    If you have any information on the incident or suspects, please call the Pennsylvania State Police Dublin Station at 215-249-9191.

