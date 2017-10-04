2 Men Abduct and Rape Woman at State Park in Bucks County

Two men grabbed a woman who was visiting a fishing pier in Bucks County, forced her into a vehicle and then raped her before fleeing the scene.

The woman told police she was at the Nockamixon State Park fishing pier in Haycock Township Monday around 5 p.m. Suddenly two men grabbed her and forced her into a silver 4-door sedan, believed to be a Honda Civic.

The woman was taken to another area of the State Park where she was sexually assaulted, police said.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a normal build between the ages of 20 and 25 standing 6-feet with short brown hair and clean shaven. He was wearing a black V-neck t-shirt and baggy blue jeans at the time of the reported rape.

The second suspect is described as a white male with a normal build between the ages of 20 and 25 standing 5-foot-8 with short blonde hair and a small mustache. He was last seen wearing a red Under Armour t-shirt with the words “Under Armour" spelled out in white lettering, baggy blue jeans, and a red and gray snapback styled hat.

If you have any information on the incident or suspects, please call the Pennsylvania State Police Dublin Station at 215-249-9191.

