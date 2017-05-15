KKK Fliers Found Outside Homes in Upper Dublin Township

Several Ku Klux Klan pamphlets were found outside homes in Maple Shade, New Jersey. NBC10's Drew Smith has the details.

An investigation is underway after fliers containing hate speech and supporting the Ku Klux Klan were found in the driveways of homes in the Maple Glen section of Upper Dublin Township.

Police suspect the fliers were distributed to the homes early Monday morning. They did not reveal what specifically was on the fliers but said they were similar to the KKK recruitment fliers that were distributed in Cinnaminson, New Jersey back on February 12.



Anyone who observed suspicious people or vehicles in the Maple Glen area early Monday morning should call the Upper Dublin Police Department at 215-646-2101.











