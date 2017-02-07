Police have released surveillance photos of two men who they say stole Kobe Bryant memorabilia from a locked display case at the Main Line high school the NBA legend attended.

Surveillance video showed two unidentified men break into Lower Merion High School on 315 E. Montgomery Avenue Sunday around 7:30 p.m. The suspects approached Kobe' s Showcase outside the Bryant Gymnasium and disabled the lock of the display case. They then removed Bryant's framed high school jersey, several pairs of signed Nike sneakers, Bryant's 1996 state championship trophy and net as well as other items.

School officials say the items have little monetary value but "they do have a great deal of sentimental importance." Lower Merion school administrators say Bryant reached out to them and offered to do whatever he could to replace the items.

On Tuesday police released surveillance pictures of the suspects as well as the stolen items. If you have any information on the theft, please call police at 610-649-1000.



