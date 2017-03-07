Big Rig Wreck Leaves Pennsylvania Highway Covered in Kitty Litter | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
NBC10 In Motion

NBC10 In Motion

Making your way in the big city and beyond

Big Rig Wreck Leaves Pennsylvania Highway Covered in Kitty Litter

Crash closes Route 222 in Berks County for hours

By Dan Stamm

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Unfortunate Truck Spills

    [NATL] Unfortunate Truck Spills
    Courtesy Indiana State Police

    A crashed tractor-trailer spilled kitty litter all over a Berks County highway Tuesday morning.

    The big rig driver lost control as he traversed a curve along Route 222 northbound near the Spring Ridge Road Exit in Spring Township around 2 a.m. Berks County dispatchers said.

    The force of the wreck caused the trailer to split apart and spill cat litter on the roadway, dispatchers said.

    No word yet on the condition of the driver.

    Crews spent hours cleaning up the debris as police detoured traffic off Route 222 northbound, dispatchers aid.

    Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC10 Philadelphia anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices