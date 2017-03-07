A crashed tractor-trailer spilled kitty litter all over a Berks County highway Tuesday morning.

The big rig driver lost control as he traversed a curve along Route 222 northbound near the Spring Ridge Road Exit in Spring Township around 2 a.m. Berks County dispatchers said.

The force of the wreck caused the trailer to split apart and spill cat litter on the roadway, dispatchers said.

No word yet on the condition of the driver.

Crews spent hours cleaning up the debris as police detoured traffic off Route 222 northbound, dispatchers aid.