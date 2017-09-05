A water main break left a hole in the road and sidewalk across from the King of Prussia Mall Tuesday morning.

Police alerted Aqua Pennsylvania of the break along Shaffer road, near Dekalb Pike (across the street from the popular mall), around 8:45 a.m., Aqua said.

SkyForce10 captured the large hole, which swallowed up part of the roadway, a stop sign, sidewalk and grassy area at the entrance of a parking lot.

A 2-inch service line had broken apart from a 12-inch main, causing water to flood the hole, Aqua said.

The break impacted mostly homes along Shaffer Road, Aqua said.

Crews would need to pump out the water before repairs could be made to the water line, according to Aqua.