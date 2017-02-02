Power Goes Out at King of Prussia Mall

A power outage knocked out power to part of Montgomery County's biggest mall for about an hour midday Thursday.

A fire a nearby PECO substation knocked out power to the King of Prussia Mall, said police and a mall spokesman.

"There was a fire at PECO’s First Avenue Electric Substation located about two miles from the property," said a statement from Karma Agency, which represents the mall. "As a result of the fire, power was cut to the mall. Electricians on scene at the mall were able to restore power to parts of the mall initially… although it did take longer to restore other areas of the mall in the area around Nordstrom. All power has been restored as of 1240 p.m."

Karma Agency said the entire incident lasted less than one hour but some social media posts made it look as though it may have taken a little longer for the power to return to some stores. Lights and power out ...fun day at work A photo posted by Madlen Jafarova (@madlenjo) on Feb 2, 2017 at 8:40am PST

The KOP Mall -- just off the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Schuylkill Expressway -- features around 400 stores making it one of the biggest malls on the East Coast.