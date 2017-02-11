While it isn’t Mallrats 2, director Kevin Smith appears to be getting his work back on the big screen.

The New Jersey native announced a reboot for his popular movie 'Jay and Silent Bob’ in a nearly 400-word Instagram post Thursday afternoon.

In the post, Smith describes the hoops he had to jump through to get the film off the ground, but says he is excited to put his own stamp on the new chapter:

“Back in the day, all I ever wanted to do was sell my stuff so I could be in the movie biz in the first place,” Smith said.

This is not a drill! This is an actual image from my laptop! Yes, Kids - Jay and Silent Bob are coming back! Here's the story: Sadly, Clerks III can't happen (one of our four leads opted out of the flick). So I worked on a Mallrats movie instead... which also didn't happen because it turned into a Mallrats series. I've pitched said sequel series to 6 different networks only to find no takers thus far. Mind you, I'm not complaining: nobody gets to make EVERYTHING they wanna make in this business (do they?). And I've been lucky to make anything at all, there's so much competition out there, so many much cooler ideas from fresh folks. And besides: I had Comic Book Men and then Tusk and Yoga Hosers (which all came together so crazy quickly), and the podcasts and Fat Man on Batman. With all of that, how could I bitch about no Clerks III or Mallrats 2? Then when I started directing The CW shows, it was such a slice of Heaven on Earth, I happily put my Askewniverse sequels to the side. Since I sold Clerks and Mallrats years ago, they're owned by others, which limits my moves with my own material. I don't mind: back in the day, all I ever wanted to do was sell my stuff so I could be in the movie biz in the first place. So I don't own Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy or Dogma... But I DO own Jay and Silent Bob. So while I love playing with someone else's new toys on The Flash and Supergirl, I'm getting eager to play with my old toys again in the inter-connected View Askewniverse I spent the first half of my career creating. And so all last month, I had the time of my life laughing while writing "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot" - a fun flick in which the Jersey boys have to go back to Hollywood to stop a brand new reboot of the old "Bluntman & Chronic Movie" they hated so much. It's a tongue-in-cheek, silly-ass satire that pokes fun at the movie business's recent re-do obsession, featuring an all-star cast of cameos and familiar faces! And I already met with the good folks at Miramax and they're into it, so I'm hoping we'll be shooting in the summer! Never give up, kids. You CAN do anything you want in life, so long as you're patient and malleable.

Smith, who plays Silent Bob alongside the always outspoken Jason Mewes, says he started writing the script in January and hopes to be rolling this summer. The duo made their debut in Smith’s 1994 film 'Clerks' and have made multiple appearances since then, including the 2001 comedy 'Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.'

This past summer, he planned to film the Mallrats sequel at the Exton Square Mall in Chester County, but the project fell through. Now Smith seems to have his shot for a redo.