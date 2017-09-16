Kevin Hart to Send 10 Philly Teens to College

NBC10's Erin Coleman has more on Kevin Hart Day and how the city celebrated the hometown comedian with a mural dedication near his childhood home.

Superstar comedian and Philly native Kevin Hart plans to give back to his hometown in a big way by sending ten local students to college this year.

“Philadelphia, I’ve made a decision to send ten kids to college this year,” Hart said in a video posted on his Instagram page Friday. “Ten kids will get an education free courtesy of Kevin Hart and HartBeat productions. I support dreamers baby. We’re gonna make our presence felt.”

Hart hasn’t revealed any further details on his plans but wrote on his Instagram “more information to come soon.”

Breaking News People.....Im about to start making major moves. This is the 1st of many. More information to come soon..... #liveLoveLaugh

It’s the latest charitable act by Hart who dedicated $25,000 to the American Red Cross’ relief effort for Hurricane Harvey last month and challenged other celebrities to do the same.

Hart, who grew up in Philly and attended George Washington High School, was also recently honored by the city with the announcement of “Kevin Hart Day” and a mural unveiling in July.

Hart has donated thousands of dollars to improve the lives of youth in Philadelphia — from giving $250,000 to the School District of Philadelphia and Parks and Recreation facilities for new computers to sponsoring college scholarships valued at $50,000 each for four Philly high school students.

The comedian, who is among the highest paid in Hollywood, has also put his hometown on the film industry map.

