Kevin Hart Receives Honor for "Kevin Hart Day"

Kevin Hart was celebrated in Philadelphia on Friday while he was shooting a movie in the city. Hart is a Philadelphia native.

Councilman David Oh visited Kevin Hart on the set of "Untouchable" Friday, to present the Philly comedian with a plaque marking July 6 as “Kevin Hart Day.”

The presentation took place at Sun Center Studios Friday afternoon between takes of the actor-comedian's latest film project.

The presentation took place in between takes of the actor-comedian's latest film project "The Untouchables" at Sun Center Studios Friday afternoon.

“Kevin Hart is a fantastic ambassador for the City of Philadelphia, and this is a simple way to show him gratitude,” Councilman Oh said of "Kevin Hart Day."

City Council recenty passed the "Kevin Hart Day" resolution, selecting the date to coincide with the comedian's birthday.

On Set: Kevin Hart Shoots Film in Kensington