Kevin Hart Receives Honor for "Kevin Hart Day" | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Kevin Hart Receives Honor for "Kevin Hart Day"

By Roy Aguilar

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Kevin Hart was celebrated in Philadelphia on Friday while he was shooting a movie in the city. Hart is a Philadelphia native.

    (Published 50 minutes ago)

    Councilman David Oh visited Kevin Hart on the set of "Untouchable" Friday, to present the Philly comedian with a plaque marking July 6 as “Kevin Hart Day.”

    The presentation took place at Sun Center Studios Friday afternoon between takes of the actor-comedian's latest film project.

    The presentation took place in between takes of the actor-comedian's latest film project "The Untouchables" at Sun Center Studios Friday afternoon.

    “Kevin Hart is a fantastic ambassador for the City of Philadelphia, and this is a simple way to show him gratitude,” Councilman Oh said of "Kevin Hart Day."

    City Council recenty passed the "Kevin Hart Day" resolution, selecting the date to coincide with the comedian's birthday.

    On Set: Kevin Hart Shoots Film in KensingtonOn Set: Kevin Hart Shoots Film in Kensington

    Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices