Gunman Kills Teen Boy, Injures Another Teen in Kensington

A gunman shot and killed a teen boy and injured another in the Kensington section of Philadelphia Monday night.

The 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were on the 2000 block of E. Orleans Street at 9:33 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The 14-year-old boy was shot several times in the back and neck while the 16-year-old was shot once in the left shoulder.

Both teens were taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital. The 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead at 10:03 p.m. while the 16-year-old is in stable condition.



No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.