Suspects Tie Up, Shoot Man in Kensington

A man is recovering after he was tied up and shot by a group of men in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

The 41-year-old man told police he was on the 3500 block of Stouton Street back on March 13 at 2:36 p.m. when he was approached by a group of at least three men. The suspects tied the victim up and at least one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire. The victim was grazed in the left leg.

The man told investigators he was able to untie himself and made his way to the 400 block of E. Indiana Avenue where he called police. He was taken to Episcopal Hospital where he was treated and later released.

Police say they arrested one person in connection to the incident, a 34-year-old man. They have not yet revealed the suspect’s identity or the motive behind the attack.