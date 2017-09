Firefighters are battling a warehouse fire in the Kensington section of the city. SkyForce10 is over the scene. (Published 2 hours ago)

Firefighters battled a warehouse fire in the Kensington section of Philadelphia early Wednesday evening.

The fire started at a building on E. Westmoreland and C streets at 5:56 p.m. Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control about 40 minutes later.

No one was injured in the fire. Officials are investigating the cause.