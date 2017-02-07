Woman's Body Found Under Sleeping Bag

Philadelphia homicide detectives searched for clues after a woman was found dead under a sleeping bag on the third floor of a Kensington home Tuesday.

Medics pronounced the woman – believed to be in her 30s – dead just before 9 a.m. along the 3200 block of Kensington Avenue near Allegheny Avenue, said police.

No word yet on what might have caused the woman’s death, which investigators called suspicious. Homicide detectives, however, were called to the scene.