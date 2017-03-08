Kalahari Resorts in the Pocono Mountains now features America's largest indoor water park with new slides, wave pool, lazy river and adult swim bars. The expansion at the resort also includes an additional 520 rooms, new dining options and fitness gyms. The resort broke ground in April 2015 and was completed in 18 months. “My family and I had always dreamed of expanding Kalahari to the East Coast, and we’ve had a great experience in the Pocono Mountains,” said Todd Nelson, owner of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions.