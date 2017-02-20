Philadelphia Police poured over clues as they searched for two men they believe are responsible for tying up and beating a man in his home along Neilson Street in Juniata Park.

A man spent the weekend bloody and bound in his Philadelphia home.

The victim’s brother said he discovered the 50-year-old man inside his home on Neilson Street near E Bristol Street in Juniata Park around 4 p.m. Sunday.

The attack began two days earlier, when two masked men – one armed with some sort of gun – entered the man’s open garage as he did some work on some small engines, Philadelphia Police said.

"They grabbed the resident... they bound him with electrical tape and they put a rag in his mouth and they took him to the second-floor rear bedroom," police Capt. Drew Techner said. "They bludgeoned him, pistol-whipping him."

The entire home invasion and attack took only about 15 minutes but the damage was done, as they left the bloodied man for days until the brother came to the home Sunday afternoon, Techner said.

"(The victim’s) brother – thinking that something was wrong, having not heard from his brother – came to the house… and found his brother in the back bedroom and untied him."

The brother rushed the victim to the hospital where he was treated for injuries to his face, arms and legs, police said. Doctors listed the man in stable condition.

"If his brother did not come and rescue him, who knows, this could have been a homicide," Techner said.

Investigators didn’t immediately know if anything was taken.

"We don’t know exactly why this incident occurred," Techner said.

Surveillance cameras captured much of the incident and investigators recovered the air gun with some blood on it in the bedroom, police said.

Despite not knowing the motive, police said the attack appeared to be planned.