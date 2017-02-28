More than 100 tombstones were vandalized at a Jewish cemetery over the weekend, but the community is jump starting the effort to put the cemetery back together. NBC10's Deanna Durante is live in Wissinoming with the latest details on the vandalism.

President Donald Trump’s reported comments to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro about the recent threats against Jewish Community Centers have sparked controversy.

Shapiro, who is a democrat, was among the many state attorneys general from across the country who met with President Trump at the White House Tuesday. Shapiro told NBC10 he asked Trump about the recent threats against minority communities, including threats on Jewish Community Centers that prompted evacuations in the Philadelphia area and South Jersey.

“The President first condemned the threats and intimidation then also suggested the “reverse” may be true and that he planned to address the matter in his remarks tonight,” Shapiro said. “I don’t know what the President meant by that statement but I am grateful that the President took the time to meet with the attorneys general and was willing to take questions from us. I asked my question because we need a strong commitment that the U.S. Department of Justice will work with the states to help find and prosecute the individuals for these acts of hate.”

Shapiro’s summary of his conversation with the president sparked controversy with some expressing confusion while others went so far as to accuse Trump of suggesting that the threats were made to frame his supporters.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, told BuzzFeed News they were “astonished by what the President reportedly said.”

“It is incumbent upon the White House to immediately clarify these remarks,” Greenblatt said.

Trump is scheduled to give his first presidential address to Congress Tuesday night.

