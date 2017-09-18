One Atlantic Ocean hurricane is going to impact our area as another intensifies as its heads toward Puerto Rico.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team issued a First Alert starting Monday evening through Thursday morning for the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches due to the effects of Hurricane Jose, which is far off the coast and not expected to hit our area.

Here is what you can expect from Jose, which was a Category 1 storm with 75 mph sustained winds as of midday Monday:

On-and-off rain for Philadelphia, the immediate suburbs and South Jersey Tuesday and Wednesday. Possible heavy downpours and steady rain closer to the coastline.

Potentially life-threatening rip current risk due to rough seas. Waves could break at 10 to 15 feet. So stay out of the ocean.

There is also a risk of minor coastal flooding with some moderate tidal flooding Tuesday evening and beach erosion. Winds along the coast could gust to 40 to 50 mph.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect along the coast.

"The whole area may feel effects of Jose but the exact impact varies greatly from neighborhood to neighborhood," meteorologist Krystal Klei says.

As we keep an eye on Jose, Hurricane Maria has intensified into a Category 3 storm as it heads toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Here’s what to expect from Maria:

Likely will intensify to Category 4 by Tuesday as it continues toward Puerto Rico.

Maria is expected to remain a major hurricane into the weekend.

The ultimate path of Maria could depend on what Jose does as it continues to move through the ocean, so stick with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest.