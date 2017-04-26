Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of "Silence of the Lambs" died Tuesday. He was 73.

Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of "Silence of the Lambs," died Wednesday. He was 73.

Demme's publicist, Annalee Paulo, said Demme died Wednesday morning in his New York apartment, surrounded by his wife, Joanna, and three children. Demme died from complications from esophageal cancer, she said.

Following the 1991 success of “The Silence of the Lambs,” Demme filmed “Philadelphia,” one of the first major studio films to chronicle the AIDS crisis. The film won Tom Hanks his first Oscar for playing a gay lawyer.

Most recently, Demme, who counts "Rachel Getting Married," "Beloved," and "Something Wild" among his many film credits, directed the Meryl Streep comedy “Ricki and the Flash” in 2015 and the concert documentary “Justin Timberlake + The Tennessee Kids” in 2016.

He also directed the 1984 Talking Heads concert film "Stop Making Sense."

As news of Demme's death spread, stars took to social media to send their condolences.