Atlantic County Freeholder John Carman is facing backlash for a photo he posted on Facebook that addressed the historic Women’s March on Washington over the weekend.

The meme, which has since been removed from Carman’s Facebook page, stated, “Will the woman’s protest be over in time for them to cook dinner?”

Carman’s post drew criticism from state politicians and local women, many of whom attended the Freeholder meeting Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Stillwater Building in Northfield, New Jersey to voice their concerns.

“As a taxpaying resident I expect representation that would be not so misogynistic and to focus on the rights of all of his constituents,” said Kristin Lis of Atlantic County. “And he can make his own dinner.”

Carman spoke to the women during the meeting.

“Why did you post that?” one woman asked.

“Did you read it?” Carman replied.

“I did read it,” she said.

“Why were you offended by it?” Carman asked.

Carman insisted he respects women, is not a misogynist and was merely joking around.

“I really hope they come to realize it is what it was,” Carman told NBC10. “It was a joke. Bad taste? Absolutely. But that’s all it was. Nothing more.”

Carman also said the community had other important issues that deserved equal passion. Some of the women who attended the meeting were not satisfied with his explanation however and ultimately walked out.