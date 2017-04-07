Police in Delaware County are investigating after vandals toppled headstones and marred graves at a Jewish cemetery in Springfield, Pennsylvania.



The vandalism was discovered Friday by a woman visiting Mt. Sharon Cemetery along Springfield Road to pay respects at her father's grave.



Headstones were broken in half or toppled in several sections of the gravesite. An exact number of desecrated graves was not immediately known, but photos provided to NBC10 showed nearly a dozen damaged burial places. Mora Ezra, the woman who discovered the damage, said some 30 graves were hit.



It's not clear when the vandalism took place. Springfield police are investigating the incident.



