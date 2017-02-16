FILE: Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in East Rutherford, N.J. last October

Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis is expected to face charges in an alleged assault in Pittsburgh over the weekend, near his hometown of Aliquippa, authorities say.

Revis is accused of knocking two men unconscious on a city street when one of them started following him and recording him on his cellphone, according to a news release from the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety.

Authorities said a 22-year-old man approached Revis as he was walking along East Carson Street at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday and asked if he was the NFL cornerback. Revis confirmed he was, and the man began recording him on his cellphone and following him, police said.

Revis snatched the phone from the man and tried to delete the video, according to police. That's when another 21-year-old man approached and tried to help the other man.

Revis wound up tossing the phone onto the roadway, sparking a verbal argument.

The two men said they were punched and woke up talking to police.

Witnesses said the victims were unconscious for about 10 minutes.

Cellphone video confirmed the statements and the suspect as Revis, police said.

The 31-year-old is expected to face charges of robbery, terroristic threats, conspiracy and aggravated assault.

Pittsburgh NBC affiliate WPXI-TV reported that Revis retained a criminal defense attorney and worked with him to prepare a statement to police. He has not yet issued a public statement.

A spokesman for the Jets told NBC 4 New York the team was aware of the incident and has spoken to Revis.