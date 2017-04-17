'Jersey Shore' Star Indicted on New Tax Fraud Charges

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his brother Marc were charged in a seven-count indictment released Wednesday by the U.S. attorney's office. (Published Thursday, Sept. 25, 2014)

Former "Jersey Shore" star Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino arrived at federal court in Newark Monday morning to be arraigned on tax evasion and other charges in a federal tax evasion investigation.

Wearing a suit and sunglasses and holding the hand of a woman walking alongside him, Sorrentino walked into the court building saying nothing. Another man was with the couple, though it's not clear when if that was Sorrentino's brother Marc, who is also indicted in the case.

Michael Sorrentino is charged with tax evasion and structuring funds to evade currency transaction reports, and Marc Sorrentino is charged with falsifying records to obstruct a grand jury investigation, federal prosecutors say. The indictment supersedes a prior one to which the brothers pleaded not guilty.

Attorney Kristen Santillo has said Michael will enter a not guilty plea in the new indictment and "vigorously contest the allegations in court."

Prosecutors say the brothers set up businesses in the wake of Michael's "The Jersey Shore" reality TV fame, earning about $8.9 million between 2010 and 2012.

The Sorrentino brothers understated gross receipts, faked business deductions, disguised income payments and underreported net business income on those businesses, prosecutors allege.

The Sorrentinos are also accused of mixing their business and personal bank accounts, and using money from the buiness account to pay for personal items like high-end luxury cars and clothing.

Prosecutors also say Michael Sorrentino failed to pay his personal 2011 income taxes and filed a false corporate return for his business Situation Nation and concealed his cash income.

And in an effort to get around federal requirements that banks report when people make cash deposits of more than $10,000, Michael Sorrentino made multiple cash deposits of less than $10,000 into different bank accounts, prosecutors allege.

When the brothers were served with grand jury subpoenas seeking the books and records of their businesses in the initial indictment, Marc Sorrentino altered them before turning them over, prosecutors say.