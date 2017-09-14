'Operation Lights Out' Gang Roundup at Jersey Shore

Twenty-nine people have been arrested in a roundup of alleged gang members on the Jersey Shore after a nine-month investigation prompted by a spike in shootings in several communities along the shore, authorities said Wednesday.

Operation Lights Out has resulted in the arrests of members of the Long Branch-based faction of the Bloods street gang, dubbed "G-Shine," along with gang associates, the Monmouth County prosecutor announced Wednesday. Authorities also seized two semi-automatic handguns, over 200 grams of cocaine, 35 bricks of heroin, about $14,000 in cash and three cars.

The G-Shine gang allegedly distributed about 150 to 200 grams of powder and crack cocaine each week, with an estimated street value of $225,000, and about 250 packets of heroin each week, with an estimated street value of $22,500.

The drug activity was linked to a spike in shootings in Long Branch, Asbury Park and Neptune Township, authorities said.

In addition to the 29 arrested on various drug and weapons charges, authorities are searching for three more suspects in the investigation.

The investigation was launched earlier this year by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office gang unit, with numerous other police and law enforcement agencies participating.