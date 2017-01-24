Coastal Flooding at Jersey Shore | NBC 10 Philadelphia
Coastal Flooding at Jersey Shore

By Matt DeLucia

NBC10’s Matt DeLucia reports live from Atlantic City where a nor'easter has caused streets to flood near the bay.

Published 2 hours ago

