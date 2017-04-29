Off-Duty Police Officer Kills Man in Shooting: DA | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Off-Duty Police Officer Kills Man in Shooting: DA

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    An off-duty Jersey City police officer shot a man on Saturday afternoon, killing him, prosecutors said. 

    The officer shot a man in East Orange on South Clinton Street, according to the Essex County prosecutor's officer. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Halston Media Photographer Tabitha Pearson Marshall (inset left)

    Neither the officer nor the man who died was identified. The officer wasn't hurt.

    No one is in custody, prosecutors said. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Standards Bureau at 862-520-3700.

    Published 15 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices