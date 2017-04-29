Off-Duty Police Officer Kills Man in Shooting: DA

An off-duty Jersey City police officer shot a man on Saturday afternoon, killing him, prosecutors said.

The officer shot a man in East Orange on South Clinton Street, according to the Essex County prosecutor's officer.

Neither the officer nor the man who died was identified. The officer wasn't hurt.

No one is in custody, prosecutors said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Standards Bureau at 862-520-3700.

